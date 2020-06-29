Midas Hits One Day Volume of $1,961.00 (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Midas has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $1,961.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00010004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Midas has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Midas Coin Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments

Midas Coin Trading

Midas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

