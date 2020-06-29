MonaCoin Price Reaches $1.71 on Top Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00018694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbank, QBTC, Bittrex and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $112.13 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,126.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.37 or 0.02469486 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.82 or 0.02430624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00451251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00694204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00063302 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00574322 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017202 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Bitbank, Bleutrade, Livecoin, Fisco, Zaif, QBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

