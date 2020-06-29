Monero Price Tops $63.53 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Monero has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $56.04 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $63.53 or 0.00695878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bitlish, DragonEX and Crex24. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003559 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,613,566 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

