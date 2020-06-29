Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market cap of $121.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.91 or 0.04912108 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031484 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012177 BTC.

About Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

