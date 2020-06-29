NAGA (NGC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.30 Million

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One NAGA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, IDEX and Bittrex. In the last week, NAGA has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. NAGA has a market cap of $2.30 million and $1,056.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.91 or 0.04912108 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031484 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012177 BTC.

About NAGA

NGC is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Sistemkoin, IDEX, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

