Nano 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.33 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, Nano has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00010753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Mercatox, Koinex and Bitinka. Nano has a total market capitalization of $130.42 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,102.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.37 or 0.02464984 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.47 or 0.02433124 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00452331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013687 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00693753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00063146 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00572756 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017314 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Nano

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, HitBTC, Koinex, Bitinka, Binance, Bit-Z, Mercatox, Kucoin, Nanex, RightBTC, OKEx, CoinFalcon, Gate.io and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

