Nectar Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.99 Million (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Nectar has a total market cap of $8.99 million and approximately $3,227.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Nectar coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00027255 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,116.60 or 1.00130911 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000918 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00089929 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000457 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com

Nectar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

