NEM (XEM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.52 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, Indodax and OKEx. NEM has a market cap of $378.74 million and $5.52 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEM has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

About NEM

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io.

NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, HitBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Liquid, Kuna, OKEx, Bithumb, Crex24, Livecoin, Koineks, YoBit, COSS, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, CoinTiger, Coinbe, Iquant, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, BTC-Alpha, Upbit, Exrates, Cryptomate, Zaif, Coinsuper, BTC Trade UA, Bitbns, Kryptono and B2BX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

