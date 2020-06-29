Neo Hits Market Cap of $715.26 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $715.26 million and approximately $277.13 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neo has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $10.14 or 0.00110615 BTC on exchanges including Bitinka, CoinBene, Livecoin and Ovis.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 57.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.54 or 0.01751336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00169407 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00050485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Bitfinex, Bitbns, Allcoin, ZB.COM, BitForex, OKEx, Gate.io, Bibox, LBank, Exrates, Coinnest, CoinEx, Koinex, Bitinka, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Tidebit, Coinsuper, DragonEX, TDAX, Liquid, COSS, CoinBene, OTCBTC, Binance, Livecoin, Ovis, CoinEgg, BigONE, BCEX, Bittrex, Huobi, Upbit, Cryptopia, Kucoin and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.