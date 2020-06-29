Netbox Coin Price Tops $0.0226 on Exchanges (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $170,354.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and Crex24. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00878017 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000808 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010630 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011157 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 75,878,142 coins and its circulating supply is 55,015,217 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

