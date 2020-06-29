Newton (NEW) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $508,818.00

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. Newton has a market cap of $13.01 million and approximately $508,818.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newton has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.50 or 0.01747214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00169202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00050403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00110389 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

