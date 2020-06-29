Nexo (NEXO) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. In the last week, Nexo has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $109.57 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Allbit, Fatbtc and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.01741637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00169326 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00050256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00110252 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Allbit, Bitbns, Mercatox, Bancor Network, YoBit, HitBTC, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.