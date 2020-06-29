Next.exchange Trading 12.1% Lower This Week (NEXT)

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last seven days, Next.exchange has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Next.exchange token can currently be bought for about $0.0847 or 0.00000896 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Crex24. Next.exchange has a total market cap of $527,842.77 and approximately $601.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.58 or 0.04924884 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031460 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012182 BTC.

Next.exchange Profile

NEXT is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Next.exchange is next.exchange . The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

Buying and Selling Next.exchange

Next.exchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Next.exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Next.exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

