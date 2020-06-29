Nexus (NXS) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Nexus has a market cap of $11.83 million and approximately $90,557.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002004 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance and Trade By Trade. Over the last week, Nexus has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Nexus

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.