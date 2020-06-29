NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Earns Media Impact Rating of -3.33

News headlines about NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) have been trending very negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NortonLifeLock earned a coverage optimism score of -3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected NortonLifeLock’s analysis:

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised NortonLifeLock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 16,609,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,984,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,423.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.