NPCoin (NPC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,480.00

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. During the last week, NPCoin has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $9,480.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000598 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00059638 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000083 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

