Nxt (NXT) Price Tops $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. Nxt has a market capitalization of $10.46 million and approximately $413,072.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nxt has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017688 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012516 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005126 BTC.

About Nxt

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

