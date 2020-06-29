NY MTG TR INC/SH Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:NYMT)

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

NYMT opened at $2.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.90. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 92.36 and a quick ratio of 92.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.73). NY MTG TR INC/SH had a negative return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NYMT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

