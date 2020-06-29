NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

NYMT opened at $2.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 92.36, a current ratio of 92.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $988.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.90. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 30.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

