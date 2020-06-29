Obyte Price Reaches $19.55 on Top Exchanges (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Obyte has a total market cap of $14.64 million and approximately $11,270.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for about $19.55 or 0.00214245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000136 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002487 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000162 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 749,029 coins. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

