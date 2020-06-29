OmiseGO Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. OmiseGO has a market cap of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on major exchanges including Iquant, IDAX, Kucoin and Koinex. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Coinsuper, AirSwap, Braziliex, Vebitcoin, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Binance, Iquant, TOPBTC, Exmo, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, Coinrail, Neraex, Tokenomy, Bithumb, COSS, Fatbtc, Bitbns, IDCM, Radar Relay, Coinnest, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, Zebpay, OTCBTC, TDAX, Mercatox, Kucoin, BX Thailand, IDEX, DDEX, ChaoEX, IDAX, BigONE, FCoin, CoinExchange, CoinBene, BitBay, Liqui, HitBTC, Poloniex, Upbit, BitMart, B2BX, Cobinhood, Crex24, Koinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ABCC, GOPAX, OKEx, Coinone, BitForex, Bittrex, Hotbit, Bancor Network, C2CX, Tidex, Ovis, DragonEX, CoinEx, Independent Reserve, Cryptopia, Kyber Network, ZB.COM and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.