Ondori (RSTR) Achieves Market Cap of $3.44 Million

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Ondori has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Ondori coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and DragonEX. Ondori has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ondori alerts:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00867872 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000810 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009980 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010974 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011184 BTC.

Ondori Coin Profile

Ondori (RSTR) is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ondori is rstr.io . The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ondori should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ondori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ondori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ondori and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.