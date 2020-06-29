Origin Sport Hits Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $1.39 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

