OST (OST) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.54 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Gate.io, OKEx and Huobi. OST has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and $166,731.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OST

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 747,772,871 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The official website for OST is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Upbit, OKEx, IDCM, Coinsuper and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

