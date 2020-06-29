Particl (PART) Market Cap Reaches $6.02 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. In the last seven days, Particl has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $24,378.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00007266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001392 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000385 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,644,763 coins and its circulating supply is 9,106,105 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

