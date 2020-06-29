PayBX (AXPR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7,560.00

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One PayBX token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $7,560.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PayBX

PayBX (AXPR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,514,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,514,001 tokens. PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

Buying and Selling PayBX

