PAYCENT (PYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $630,182.21

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $630,182.21 and approximately $205.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.01749616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00169449 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00110429 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT launched on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,629 tokens. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.