Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $0.0246

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $93,953.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.94 or 0.01745197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00169112 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00050312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00110219 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain's genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 160,437,058 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain's official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

