PIVX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $378,968.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, PIVX has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00004415 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Graviex. PIVX has a market capitalization of $22.87 million and $378,968.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 646.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000788 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002703 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, YoBit, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Coinbe, Graviex, Crex24, Trade By Trade, Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Bisq and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

