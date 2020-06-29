Playgroundz (IOG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Playgroundz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 7,623.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a market cap of $357,732.63 and approximately $2.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.01749616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00169449 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00110429 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

