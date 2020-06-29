Populous Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. During the last seven days, Populous has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Kucoin, Bithumb and Binance. Populous has a total market capitalization of $17.98 million and $5.89 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.01749616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00169449 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00110429 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous was first traded on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LATOKEN, Kucoin, DragonEX, HitBTC, Bithumb, Livecoin, OKEx, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.