Power Ledger Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.88 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Power Ledger token can currently be bought for about $0.0848 or 0.00000929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $35.71 million and $1.88 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a token. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,785,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 421,063,633 tokens. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

