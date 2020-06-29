Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.

Preformed Line Products has raised its dividend by an average of 33.3% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ PLPC opened at $47.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.02. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $235.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.85 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.59%.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Klaus acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $196,000.00. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

