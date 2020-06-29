Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Preformed Line Products has raised its dividend by an average of 33.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

NASDAQ PLPC opened at $47.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $235.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.07. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.02.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.85 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Klaus bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.