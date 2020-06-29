PUBLISH Trading Down 10.1% Over Last Week (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PUBLISH token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $918,836.60 and $119,628.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.01749616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00169449 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00110429 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

