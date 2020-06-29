PutinCoin (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 36.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $32,285.59 and $80.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00027459 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,207.60 or 1.00578877 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001199 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00089402 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000454 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,181,816,291 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

