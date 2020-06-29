Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $1.63

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00017804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Iquant, CoinEx and CoinExchange. Qtum has a market cap of $157.36 million and approximately $238.10 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005087 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000502 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,536,076 coins and its circulating supply is 96,816,656 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Poloniex, Bitfinex, OKEx, BCEX, LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, Coinnest, Crex24, Gate.io, ABCC, Upbit, Livecoin, EXX, CoinEx, CoinEgg, DigiFinex, HBUS, Kucoin, BigONE, Bibox, Bleutrade, GOPAX, Ovis, LBank, Bittrex, Liqui, CoinExchange, BitForex, Allcoin, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Bitbns, Coinone, Coindeal, HitBTC, DragonEX, Bit-Z, Iquant, Huobi, Coinsuper, Liquid, OTCBTC, Binance and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.