QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Market Cap Reaches $607,270.51

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $607,270.51 and approximately $243,223.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.01741637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00169326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00050256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00110252 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

