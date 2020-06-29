Quantstamp (QSP) Price Tops $0.0202

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $12.49 million and $338,670.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00045714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.92 or 0.04930065 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031512 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012056 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

