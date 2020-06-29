QuarkChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.23 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $50.98, $13.77 and $24.68. QuarkChain has a market cap of $10.79 million and $7.23 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00045738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.42 or 0.04958092 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002883 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031464 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011992 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,226,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,737,680 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

