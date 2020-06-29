Qubitica (QBIT) Price Hits $29.70 on Major Exchanges

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Qubitica token can now be purchased for approximately $29.70 or 0.00326061 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $24.01 million and $161,054.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00106295 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011350 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000528 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Earneo (SNPC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000085 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016467 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011866 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qubitica

Qubitica can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

