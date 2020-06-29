Ren (REN) Trading 33.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Ren has a market capitalization of $139.63 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, OKEx and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00045714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.92 or 0.04930065 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031512 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012056 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,826,204 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Kyber Network, Huobi Global, DDEX, UEX, Tidex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.