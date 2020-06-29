Request Price Reaches $0.0265 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 39.2% against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $20.79 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin, CoinPlace, Mercatox and Koinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.91 or 0.04912108 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031484 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012177 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,410,186 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Mercatox, Coineal, Kyber Network, Huobi Global, KuCoin, DDEX, IDEX, Radar Relay, Koinex, Bancor Network, Gate.io, CoinPlace, COSS, GOPAX, Binance, Bitbns, Ethfinex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

