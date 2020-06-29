RSMGOVBETF/ETF (ASX:RSM) Announces $0.73 Final Dividend

RSMGOVBETF/ETF (ASX:RSM) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.727 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of RSM stock opened at A$21.91 ($15.54) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$21.57.

