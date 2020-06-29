RUS DIV/ETF to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:RDV)

RUS DIV/ETF (ASX:RDV) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.

RUS DIV/ETF stock opened at A$21.34 ($15.13) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is A$25.35.

