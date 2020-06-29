RUSCRPBETF/ETF (ASX:RCB) Announces $0.63 Final Dividend

RUSCRPBETF/ETF (ASX:RCB) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.628 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

ASX RCB opened at A$21.05 ($14.93) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$21.05 and its 200-day moving average is A$20.81.

