Safe Haven Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $38,171.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.50 or 0.01653035 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00228877 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

