Sai Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sai token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major exchanges. Sai has a market cap of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.91 or 0.04912108 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031484 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012177 BTC.

Sai Profile

DAI is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com . Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Sai

Sai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

