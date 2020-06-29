Sentinel Chain (SENC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $59.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $354,634.27 and approximately $59.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00045703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.80 or 0.04938907 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002882 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031471 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012007 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

