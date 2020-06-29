Single Collateral DAI 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $902.00 (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.91 or 0.04912108 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031484 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012177 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Profile

Single Collateral DAI (CRYPTO:SAI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

